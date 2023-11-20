Libertarian Outsider Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential Election

Libertarian outsider Javier Milei pulled off a massive upset yesterday with a resounding win in Argentina’s presidential election, a stinging rebuke of the traditional parties that have overseen decades of economic decline. The political newcomer surged from obscurity to oust the long-dominant Peronist coalition and its candidate Sergio Massa, who as economy minister has overseen inflation of 143 per cent and record poverty levels.

Massa conceded defeat as provision results showed Milei had won with 56 per cent of the vote to his 44 per cent, with almost 90 per cent of votes counted. “Obviously the results are not what we had hoped for, and I have spoken to Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him well, because he is the president that the majority of Argentines have elected for the next four year





