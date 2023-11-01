LGMS partners Finland’s WithSecure to develop cybersecurity solutions for SMEs

The agreement was signed by LGMS executive chairman Fong Choong Fook and WithSecure Corporation CEO Juhani Hintikka at LGMS’s office in Subang Jaya here. Teo, in her remarks, said the partnership is timely and represents a significant leap towards a secured digital economy.

“It serves to demonstrate how collaborative efforts can facilitate a robust, secure and prosperous digital ecosystem, thereby solidi-fying Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for global technology investments,” she said at the event.

He added that preorders for the solution can already be made and the product is expected to be in the market by the first quarter of next year.

