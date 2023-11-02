LG CordZero All-in-One Tower takes cleanliness to new heights

Gone are the days of having to manually empty a vacuum’s dust bag as the LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ empties itself when connected to the tower docking station. Coupled with a generous dust bag capacity of 2.5 litres, it can handle extended cleaning sessions without interruption.On top of that, being equipped with two interchangeable and rechargeable batteries offers the vacuum cleaner a runtime of up to 120 minutes, with each battery lasting for 60 minutes.The LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™, which is available in two variants, takes convenience to a whole new level with its sleek, all-in-one tower design.

Its all-in-one setup not only handles storage with ease, but also charges and empties the vacuum all at the same time. On top of that, the tower activates UVC LED disinfection which operates for two hours to inhibit bacterial growth on the top layer of dust inside the bag.

The brushless motor design spins at high speed to generate suction up to 210W to easily lift even the most stubborn of dirt particles. Apart from performance, the vacuum also has a five-step filtration system that separates suctioned dust in the dust bag and then filters the remaining fine dust particles.The vacuum’s Kompressor™ technology is a game changer in waste management, as it can increase the dust bag’s capacity by up to 2.4 times its uncompressed volume.

When it is time to finally empty the dust bag, the Kompressor™ lever is simply pushed down with the door open to clear its contents.Maintenance is a breeze with the LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ as users can easily clean and maintain the vacuum thanks to its removable filters.

