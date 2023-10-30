Lessons to learn from The 1975 concert fiasco, say industry players

They are also hopeful that the recent incident involving the British band The 1975 will not affect the status quo negatively.

Livescape Group founder and chief executive officer Iqbal Ameer said international shows were an important stimulus for the local economy, so much so that market research firm QuestionPro estimated that Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour would help add US$5bil (RM22.8bil) to the global economy.

In regards to the recent cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival, Iqbal said although it was a cause for concern, it was more important to push through it and learn from past experiences. “It is necessary for the government to be in line with the entertainment industry whenever concerts are being organised as these events should be viewed as a national agenda involving all parties in an effort to boost the tourism industry,” he added. headtopics.com

“Our experience with thousands of international artistes coming to Malaysia without incident should not be overlooked, but this incident presents an opportunity to strengthen our existing guidelines. “The aim should be to create a framework that supports creativity and expression while safeguarding cultural harmony and mutual respect,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Through this, he also said it would help in rebuilding the confidence among international performers to come to Malaysia. David also stressed that international music festivals and concerts were a tool to attract more tourists to the country, hence the economic contribution was important especially when the country is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. headtopics.com

