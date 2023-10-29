Lenovo Legion H7 gaming earphones now available in China for 249 yuan ($35)

products, including high-performance gaming laptops with innovative cooling solutions. They also provide gaming desktops, monitors, and peripherals like keyboards, mice, and headsets. These products often feature customizable RGB lighting and ergonomic designs, providing gamers with reliable hardware to enhance their gaming experiences.earphones in the Chinese market. The Legion H7 is now available for pre-orders on Tmall, with official sales starting on October 31st at 8:00 PM.

One notable technical feature is its capability for “true zero latency” with wired connections, ensuring seamless synchronization of audio and video without delays. This is particularly crucial for gaming, where precise timing and immediate response are essential.

The headset is certified with Hi-Res high-definition decoding, promising audio quality that stays true to the original recordings. It also features a 7.1 sound card for hardware-level decoding, which is crucial for gamers who depend on precise sound localization to enhance their gaming experience.Lenovo Tab M11 tablet FCC certified; RAM, storage variants revealed headtopics.com

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Rapoo VT9 Air Lite gaming mouse with 60 million clicks, PMW3398 sensor up for sale in ChinaRapoo's VT9 Air Lite mouse, 49g with PMW3398 sensor, up for sale for 249 Yuan ($34). Features 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, 48-hr battery, and Omron switches. Read more ⮕

Brain drain of Malaysian young will worsen ageing situationAS Malaysia heads towards being an aged nation, effective policies are needed to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of this inevitable phenomenon. Read more ⮕

Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Electric Blanket 1.5m x 2m in China for 449 Yuan ($61)Xiaomi releases a smart electric blanket for 449 yuan, offering app and voice control, low noise, and energy-saving heating. Read more ⮕

Rapoo VT9 Air Lite gaming mouse with 60 million clicks, PMW3398 sensor up for sale in ChinaRapoo's VT9 Air Lite mouse, 49g with PMW3398 sensor, up for sale for 249 Yuan ($34). Features 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, 48-hr battery, and Omron switches. Read more ⮕

Vidda New X 85-inch 4K 144Hz gaming TV up for Double 11 pre-sale with exclusive discountsVidda's New X Gaming TV, with 4K 144Hz, starts Double 11 pre-sale. Available in 55-85 inches, prices from 2519-5599 yuan after PLUS vouchers. Read more ⮕