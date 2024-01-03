Lenovo Legion Go: A New Portable Gaming Console

A little while back, we managed to take a look at the Lenovo Legion Go while in Singapore. The device marks the brand's first foray into the realm of portable, gaming handheld consoles and an alternative to the consumers looking beyond The ASUS ROG Ally, Valve's Steam Deck, and all the other handhelds coming out of China. I've spent a reasonable time with the Legion Go by now - living with it, using it in public as well as in the privacy of my home, be it in bed or on the porcelain throne.

Here's what I can tell you about it, as well as what it's like as my on-the-go daily gaming driver. Specifications Looks And Functionality It is difficult to talk about the Legion Go without drawing comparisons from the Nintendo Switch, so instead of avoiding it, I'm going to do just that. Yes, the Go essentially is an accumulation of some of the best features from existing consoles and technologies, and yes, that kickstand design is clearly Lenovo taking a page out of Nintendo's book when it made the Switch OLE





