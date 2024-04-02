Lembaga Tabung Haji Chairman Prioritises Strengthening Fund's Investment

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain will give priority to strengthening the fund’s investment. Drawing on his extensive experience in the banking sector, Abdul Rashid highlighted the importance of stabilising TH’s balance sheet to ensure sustainable earnings in the future. TH declared a distributed profit of 3.10 per cent after zakat for the financial year 2023, maintaining the same profit distribution rate for the fourth consecutive year.

Abdul Rashid, the founder of RHB banking group, also expressed concern over the rising cost of performing the Haj, with 85 per cent of the cost attributed to external factors such as transportation and accommodation

