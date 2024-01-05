Lego Fortnite: A Whole New Game Within Fortnite

It’s nearly three in the morning. I’ve been sitting in front of my TV playing a new Lego game for almost six hours. My wife is in the same room and playing the same game with me. We’ve completely lost track of time. When I finally realize how late it is and that we probably should go to bed, I’m somewhat surprised to see a big Fortnite logo on the screen when I exit the game. I had almost forgotten that one of the best Lego games ever is now buried inside Epic’s massively popular battle royale.

Yet, here we are. Lego Fortnite is one of three new games within Fortnite launched by Epic late last year as part of the company’s attempt to expand its battle royale into a more Roblox-like platform. And while I’ve enjoyed the other two games a lot—a fast-paced racing game and a Rock Band-like rhythm game from Harmonix—it’s the Lego crossover that stands out the most. The other two feel like extensions of Fortnite. But Lego Fortnite feels like a whole new game that just so happens to live within the Fortnite launche





