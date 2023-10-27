Legal to carry a baby on a motorcycle in Malaysia? We ask the traffic police and here’s the reply

We have all seen it, a motorcycle on Malaysian roads riding along, dad on the handlebars, mum sitting pillion. And then you realise mum is carrying a babe in arms, or there is a child sandwiched in between mum and dad.

Noting that carrying infants and/or children together with two adults is something commonly seen on Malaysian roads, our JSPT source said there are times the force needs to be pragmatic. “, yes, I know, we see this and it is against the law, but how strict should we be? If we do 100% enforcement the public will say police are heartless and without compassion, if we let it go then people will say we are not doing our jobs.

Our friend in the force hopes riders, and drivers, in Malaysia will practice more responsibility on the road when it comes to safety and courtesy. “We all need to use the road,, and our job is to make sure it is safe for everyone to do so. If something is not safe, like taking your child on a motorcycle, try and look for alternatives first, don’t do it just because you feel there is no other option,” advises our source. headtopics.com

orang ada kereta alphard pun, bila balik kampung elok je naik motor dengan anak bini jalan2 tak pakai helmet. kampung i mean, not in hulu sana but kampung in selangor kl.Itu pilihan dia. Yg penting bkn miskin tegar yg hari2 nk hadap. So should be nak kahwin statement bank kne la sepadan.Any offense that compromise safety whether of their own or to others should be promptly dealt with. It’s evidently clear that soft approach is not working.

Let’s hope that their future will improve to the point they can afford a safer means of transportation and they remain safe on the roadThey can choose not to have kids if they are poor or even better still don’t get married. already poor but still add more problems.Btol Ben Yap. But mentaliti org ni susah btol. Last2 kata takdir. Pala bana le takdir. Da dia pilih jalan tu spe suruh. Da tahu susah bangang beranak pinak. Pstu merengek nak bantuan sana sini.Agreed man. headtopics.com

