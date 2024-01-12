Legal expert says MPs can retract support for PM without leaving parties

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is wrong to say that any decision to retract support for the prime minister must be made en bloc, according to a legal expert. Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmood, head of the Council of Professors’ law cluster, said MPs would not trigger the anti-hopping law if they were to retract support for the prime minister without leaving their parties.

This would be similar to the action of five Bersatu MPs who declared support for Anwar Ibrahim without exiting the party, allowing them to keep their seats. “There are only two situations where the seats will not be vacated. First, if the MP is dismissed from his party, and secondly, if the hopping involves the whole party joining another bloc,” Nik Kamal told FM





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sebahagian pernyataan Zarul Ahmad boleh diguna dalam prosiding cabar kredibiliti saksiDalam prosiding itu, Azura turut melapangkan tarikh perbicaraan yang sepatutnya disambung pada 16 dan 17 Januari ini.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Prominent Lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah's Passing a Great Loss to Legal FraternityThe passing of Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah is a great loss to the evolution of both civil and shariah laws in the country. Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh expressed sadness over Sulaiman's death and praised his contributions to the legal field and the Attorney General's Chambers.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks discharge in money laundering caseFormer Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his legal team are preparing for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) application for his criminal charges involving three counts of money laundering. The court has fixed a date for the deputy public prosecutor to respond to the request.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysia's Covid-19 Cases Increase by 62.2% in One WeekHealth Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. The ministry will adopt five strategies to manage the situation.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Motorcycle riders made to replace noisy exhaustsOver 60 motorcycle riders who flouted the law on noisy exhausts were made to replace the exhaust at the station. This was during the inspection on December 21, riders with noisy exhausts were made to replace the units with legal exhausts before they could settle the summons and have the vehicle released.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »