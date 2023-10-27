Lebih 480 terbunuh serangan udara terbaharu di Gaza

GAZA: Sekurang-kurangnya 481 orang terbunuh dalam serangan udara Israel sepanjang tempoh 24 jam yang lalu, lapor pihak berkuasa kesihatan Gaza.

Secara keseluruhan seramai 7,028 rakyat Palestin terbunuh sejak bermulanya konflik terbaharu oleh tentera Israel.

