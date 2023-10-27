Leave out school kids: Warisan. Also queries whether BM directive proper without consulting Sabah and Sarawak

“This to me is not a wise decision bearing in mind the several protests by ‘adults’ last week at the Malaya side,” said Deputy President Datuk Darell Leiking. Daily Express Malaysia

He said the current government should, instead, fix our failing education policy and enhance our education syllabus while at the same time, fix the problems of school buildings or unsafe dilapidated buildings in Sabah.

"Our children are our future and we should focus on skilling them for future work and prepare them with current academia and technological skills.

