Lawyer proposes amendment to Federal Constitution to resolve jurisdiction dispute in Kelantan Shariah criminal laws

Amid a constitutional challenge to the legality of Kelantan’s Islamic penal code, a lawyer acting for the PAS-led state government today made a proposition he believes will put an end to all potential legal disputes between which jurisdiction has the ultimate say in criminal cases – the civil or the Shariah courts.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PN to protest legal challenge against Kelantan shariah codeA Kelantan-born lawyer and her daughter last year filed a constitutional challenge against the 20 provisions contained in the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

UMK, kerajaan negeri dan swasta perlu jalin kerjasama bangunkan Kelantan-Tengku Mahkota KelantanBACHOK: Tengku Mahkota Kelantan, Dr. Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra bertitah Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Kerajaan Kelantan dan pihak swasta dapat bekerjasama dalam konteks pembangunan negeri ini.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 25. / 22,5 Read more »

Tengku Mahkota Kelantan suggests UMK, state govt, private sector work to develop KelantanBACHOK: Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, who is also Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) pro-chancellor, has suggested UMK est...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Kelantan sasar sejuta benih udang galah, ikan dilepas ke Sungai Kelantan tahun hadapanKOTA BHARU: Kerajaan Kelantan menyasarkan satu juta benih udang galah dan pelbagai spesis ikan air tawar, akan dilepaskan ke Sungai Kelantan pada tahu...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Use of national language in official letters to govt in line with Federal Constitution, says SenatorKUALA TERENGGANU: A 16-month-old baby girl died after allegedly being left inside a car at a public university in the Kuala Nerus district on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

No conflict between state- and federal-appointed village heads: Federal officerKOTA BHARU: The appointment of 636 Federal Development and Village Security Committee (JPKKP) chairmen in Kelantan will not create any conflict with t...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »