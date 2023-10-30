Lawyer arrested at funeral of Iranian teen in metro incident

Surveillance footage shows Armita Geravand being evacuated after apparently fainting in a carriage. (Iranian state television/AP pic)

The arrest of 60-year-old Nasrin Sotoudeh took place yesterday in Tehran during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Geravand, who died a day earlier after nearly a month in intensive care. “My wife was arrested during the funeral of Armita Geravand along with others,” Reza Khandan, Sotoudeh’s husband, told AFP, saying she was “violently beaten” during the arrest.

She died just over a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, also a young Iranian-Kurd, who was arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict women’s dress code in an incident that sparked mass protests. headtopics.com

Covering the neck and head in public has been compulsory for women since 1983, following Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution. Then in 2019, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of “encouraging corruption and debauchery”.

Lawyer detained over i-Serve, MYAirline case released on police bailKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A lawyer for an investment company and believed to be linked to the co-founder of low-cost airline MYAirline has been released on police bail last... Read more ⮕

Lawyer detained over i-Serve, MYAirline case released on police bailKUALA LUMPUR: A lawyer for an investment company and believed to be linked to the co-founder of low-cost airline MYAirline has been released on police... Read more ⮕

MYAirline, i-Serve probe: Lawyer released on bailMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

ICC lawyer warns over preventing aid getting to Gaza, a crimeCAIRO, Oct 30 — International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said yesterday preventing access to humanitarian could be a crime, after visiting Egypt’s Rafah crossing with... Read more ⮕

ICC lawyer warns over preventing aid getting to GazaCAIRO, Oct 30 — International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said yesterday preventing access to humanitarian could be a crime, after visiting Egypt’s Rafah crossing with... Read more ⮕

Iran: Teen dies weeks after alleged brush with morality policeTEHRAN, Oct 19 — An Iranian teenage girl injured almost a month ago during a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro, while not wearing a headscarf has died, the official IRNA... Read more ⮕