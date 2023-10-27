Lawyer accuses MACC of abuse of court process in Goldman Sachs probe

Lawyer Rosli Dahlan said there was no need for the MACC to go to court as his firm had written twice to 1MDB for consent to release the privileged documents to the anti-graft agency.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) attempt to obtain privileged documents from a legal firm involved in the settlement between the government and Goldman Sachs over the US$6.5 billion 1MDB bond issuance scandal is an abuse of court process, says a partner of the legal firm.

Lawyer Rosli Dahlan said the true motive behind the anti-graft agency’s attempt remained a matter of speculation. “It could potentially be an attempt to embark on a fishing expedition, or perhaps something even more sinister,” the lawyer from Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership (RDS) said in his affidavit, in reply to MACC’s application.“It is crucial to emphasise that the authorities were the ultimate decision-makers in determining the acceptable amount from Goldman Sachs,” he said in calling for the MACC’s application to be dismissed with costs. headtopics.com

Rosli said there was no need for the MACC to go to court as RDS had written twice to 1MDB for consent to release the privileged documents to the anti-graft agency.Two weeks ago, the MACC filed a suit to compel lawyers Rosli and Chetan Jethwani, and their respective legal firms, to hand over several documents from the settlement agreed between Goldman Sachs and the government over the US$6.5 billion 1MDB bond issuance.

MACC said both lawyers refused to allow its officers to conduct a search and seizure of the documents under Section 31(1) of the MACC Act when visits were made on Oct 6. It said the lawyers had refused to hand over the documents, claiming they were privileged communication between client and solicitor. headtopics.com

