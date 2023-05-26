Lawsuit Alleging Abuse by Sean 'Diddy' Combs Settled by Singer Cassie

A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed. The settlement was announced in a statement sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

The statement said they had reached a deal “to their mutual satisfaction” Friday evening, but no terms of the agreement were disclosed and no further statements would be issued beyond those made by Ventura, Combs and Wigdor in the email distributed by the lawyer. In her statement, Ventura said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.” Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, did not immediately respond to a message seeking commen





