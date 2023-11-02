Lava Blaze 2 5G launched in India with Dimenisty 6020, 5000mAh battery, & Glass back

The Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on Android 13 OS out of the box and offers Dual SIM support. A large 5,000mAh battery pack powers this device, which supports 18W fast charging as well. The rear packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a secondary AI camera and ring LED light. Meanwhile, the front houses an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Other notable features include FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, side mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port.
Malaysia Headlines
