Lava Blaze 2 5G launched in India with Dimenisty 6020, 5000mAh battery, & Glass back

The Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on Android 13 OS out of the box and offers Dual SIM support. A large 5,000mAh battery pack powers this device, which supports 18W fast charging as well. The rear packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a secondary AI camera and ring LED light. Meanwhile, the front houses an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Other notable features include FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, side mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port.

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blazeThe blazes in the area also affected the neighbouring state of New South Wales to the south.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: India probing iPhone hacking complaints by opposition politiciansLawmakers received alerts from Apple that they were being ‘targeted by state-sponsored attackers’.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Google Pixel car crash detection expands to five new countries including IndiaGoogle has expanded its Pixel Car Crash Detection feature to five more countries including Austria, Belgium, India, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: India’s enforcement agency seizes properties of jet airways founder in bank fraud caseNEW DELHI: India’s enforcement directorate (ED) said Wednesday that it has seized properties worth US$69.68 million belonging to Jet Airways founder N...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Thailand tawar kemasukan tanpa visa kepada pelancong India, TaiwanKerajaan Thailand akan menawarkan kemasukan tanpa visa kepada para pelancong dari India dan Taiwan

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series in India Receiving One UI 6.0 Stable UpdateLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕