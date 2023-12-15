Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

It’s that time of year again! By which I mean, that dread-inducing season when you realize the holidays are mere days away, instead of weeks. Maybe you were planning to give that special someone something one-of-a-kind and handmade. Perhaps you’d planned to make a run to the local mall, only for the sweet, sweet siren song of inside pants to sing you to your rest on the couch once more.
At any rate, you’re running out of time, and the hours grow short, Amazon and other big-box online retailers start to look like your best option. Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite holiday selections this year—all of which should make their way to your doorstep before it’s too late. Mario / Game Boy Mug A good mug is always a great gift, assuming the person getting the mug loves drinking tea or coffee. Even better, this mug changes when you pour hot liquid into it, revealing a cute moment from Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an absolute delight. It riffs on the series’ sidescrolling formula in innovative ways, and is all the fresher for i
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »