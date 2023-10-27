'Last' Beatles song written by late John Lennon with AI-cleaned vocals set for release

This photo taken on June 30, 1966 shows British band The Beatles, (from left) Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon, performing during their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
McCartney, 81, announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer as “the last Beatles song”. A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray – best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones – will premiere on YouTube, featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.was recorded by Lennon in the late 1970s at his home in New York’s Dakota Building, and also features piano music., AI was used to separate Lennon’s voice from the piano chords.
McCartney and Starr finished the song last year, including fellow ex-Beatle George Harrison's electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995. Starr added the process "was the closest we'll ever come to having him (Lennon) back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us.Originating in Liverpool, England, The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, Starr and Harrison – split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.
Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58.was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney a year before his death. It was given to him by Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono in 1994.but the project was abandoned because of background noise on the demo.
McCartney said earlier this year that the technology’s use was “kind of scary but exciting because it’s the future”.