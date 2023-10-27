'Last' Beatles song written by late John Lennon with AI-cleaned vocals set for release

This photo taken on June 30, 1966 shows British band The Beatles, (from left) Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon, performing during their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo. Photo: AFP

McCartney, 81, announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer as “the last Beatles song”. A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray – best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones – will premiere on YouTube, featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.was recorded by Lennon in the late 1970s at his home in New York’s Dakota Building, and also features piano music., AI was used to separate Lennon’s voice from the piano chords.

McCartney and Starr finished the song last year, including fellow ex-Beatle George Harrison’s electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995. Starr added the process “was the closest we’ll ever come to having him (Lennon) back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us.Originating in Liverpool, England, The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, Starr and Harrison – split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited. headtopics.com

Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58.was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney a year before his death. It was given to him by Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono in 1994.but the project was abandoned because of background noise on the demo.

McCartney said earlier this year that the technology’s use was “kind of scary but exciting because it’s the future”.

Read more:

staronline »

‘Last’ Beatles song set for release next week‘Now And Then’, created with AI, will be released as a double A-side, with the band’s 1962 debut single ‘Love Me Do’. Read more ⮕

AFC Cup: Last minute header gifts TFC 2-2 draw against Stallion LagunaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A header by Adisak Kraisorn in injury time saved Terengganu FC (TFC) from defeat at the hand of Stallion Laguna FC, allowing them to salvage an all... Read more ⮕

AFC Cup: Last minute header gifts TFC 2-2 draw against Stallion LagunaKUALA LUMPUR: A header by Adisak Kraisorn in injury time saved Terengganu FC (TFC) from defeat at the hand of Stallion Laguna FC, allowing them to sal... Read more ⮕

Singer Rod Stewart, 78, to perform in KL ‘One Last Time’ on March 4JOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Spider-Man 2's Stealth Missions Turned Mary Jane Into John WickMJ’s ‘Sable’ training transformed her from a damsel in distress to Ellie from The Last of Us Part II Read more ⮕

TikTok removed 4mn ‘violative’ videos in EU last monthBRUSSELS: TikTok said Wednesday it pulled four million “violative” videos in the EU in September, in its first transparency report since a new law aga... Read more ⮕