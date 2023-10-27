HEAD TOPICS

Lantang bersuara, Malaysia tak perlu takut hanya bersedia

 / Source: fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source

fmtoday

Malaysia tidak perlu berasa takut tetapi hanya perlu bersedia untuk berhadapan dengan kesan dari kelantangan bersuara.Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs.

Malaysia tidak perlu berasa takut tetapi hanya perlu bersedia untuk berhadapan dengan kesan dari kelantangan bersuara.Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs.

Read more:
fmtoday »

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned&nbsp;the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a&nbsp;OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t Read more ⮕

Mapim mahu Anwar teruskan perjuangkan Palestin tanpa gentar, ikrar berdiri teguhKUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia (Mapim) hari ini menyokong ketegasan Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, yang lantang... Read more ⮕

Zahid: Malaysia perlu gandakan usaha promosi produk halal untuk tingkatkan eksportLONDON: Malaysia perlu melipatgandakan usaha mempromosi produk halal di luar negara bagi meningkatkan kadar eksport negara dalam sektor tersebut, kata... Read more ⮕

Dewan Rakyat kecoh isu ‘Agong’, peruntukan pembangkangFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

300 orang berkumpul di kedutaan AS bantah kekejaman IsraelFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕