Langkawi MP under fire on social media for 'low-thinking' comment

Let students focus on learning, no need for Palestine Solidarity Week in schools, MP tells Dewan Rakyat

PETALING JAYA: The unsavoury remark by Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah against Seputeh MP Teresa Kok continues to draw flak from social media users. In the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday (Oct 26), Kok had asked if shorts were allowed to be worn in Langkawi."I want to specially invite YB Seputeh to come. It’s fine even if you’re not wearing anything when you come."I also forgot to mention that I want to imagine what Seputeh wears to Langkawi," he said.User @missing_itaewon pointed out that the sanctity of Parliament should be respected.“First Past The Post has caused such people to be voted into Dewan.

User @stuffypenggu also pointed out that the remark constituted sexual harassment: “I'd rather have ministers who share nasi goreng recipes than ministers who just speak without thinking about other women. This is sexual harassment, atok.” headtopics.com

The video clip has now gone viral with many people expressing the same sentiment, that Mohd Suhaimi’s comments were unacceptable in the Dewan Rakyat.

