LANGKAWI: The Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) is preparing the Langkawi Unesco Global Geopark (LUGGp) management blueprint to ensure it stands agile and relevant in the future.

“Lada also looks forward to adding more value to LUGGp management and preparing for the next revalidation in 2027,” he said in a statement to The Star. He added that Lada is excited to implement any suggestion and improvement made by Unesco assessors in the previous revalidation 2023.

Wan Kamarul added that apart from that, LUGGp will strengthen cooperation within the networks of 212 UGGp in 48 countries by exchanging best practices in island destinations. Meanwhile, he said the total arrival of tourists from January to September this year is 2.04 million. In 2022, he said that Langkawi recorded 2.58 million tourist arrivals. headtopics.com

“In 2024, Langkawi will host the most significant airline conference and route networking event – Routes Asia 2024 from Feb 27-29. Over 600 participants which involve 3,000 meetings are expected to take place during the event,” he said, adding that Lada is honoured to host the most prominent and significant airline conference in Asia-Pacific.

The Malaysian Association of Hotels Kedah/Perlis chapter chairman, Eugene Dass, said any sort of recognition will benefit the island. Dass said all stakeholders on the island must work together with Lada and the municipal council to ensure the island can reap the benefits. headtopics.com

