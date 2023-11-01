Landmark verdict clears Tesla in Autopilot fatality case

The lawsuit, filed by plaintiffs Lindsay Molander and her son, claimed Tesla’s Autopilot was at fault. However, Tesla staunchly denied liability, contending that Lee had consumed alcohol before driving, and it remained unclear if Autopilot was engaged. The jury, by a 9-3 majority, ruled in favor of Tesla, stating that the crash was not a result of the company’s driver-assistance software, but rather, the responsibility fell on the driver.

This verdict holds significant implications, as it marks the first time a fatal crash attributed to Tesla’s Autopilot system was absolved of blame. The decision challenges the perception that Tesla’s technology was at fault, potentially impacting similar pending cases and shaping consumer attitudes towards Tesla vehicles.

Criticism had previously been leveled at Tesla CEO Elon Musk for allegedly exaggerating the capabilities of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, despite the systems requiring drivers to remain engaged and prepared to assume control. The plaintiffs, Molander, and her son, cited internal documents indicating a software defect, but Tesla’s defense centered on human error, specifically Lee’s alcohol consumption, as the cause of the accident.

The jury’s ruling emphasized that the vehicle lacked a manufacturing defect, bolstering Tesla’s position. This outcome mirrors a prior trial in Los Angeles, where jurors sided with Tesla, acknowledging the company’s warnings about the system and attributing the accident to driver distraction involving a Model S.

