Lahad Datu ready for Sulawesi ferry link

“There is a palpable increase in interest towards connectivity between us (Sabah east coast) and the regions within EAGA (East Asean Growth area),” said Firuz. Daily Express Malaysia He was commenting on the recent inaugural visit of a passenger ferry from Mindanao, southern Philippines, and plans for ferry connection with Kalimantan ports in Indonesia.

Indonesia's Kalimantan provinces and Philippines Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao are major components of BIMP-EAGA. Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam make up the rest of the EAGA growth polygon.

