Lack of homes for sale gives UK house prices a surprise boost

In year-on-year terms, prices in October were down 3.3%, a less sharp fall than September’s 5.3% drop.“The uptick in house prices in October most likely reflects the fact that the supply of properties on the market is constrained,” Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said.

Britain’s housing market boomed during the Covid pandemic on surging demand for bigger homes, pushing prices up by about 25%, according to Nationwide’s measure. The BOE is expected to leave the Bank Rate on hold for a second meeting in a row on Thursday. But investors do not expect any rate cuts until the second half of next year.

BOE data for September, published earlier this week, showed the smallest number of mortgage approvals since January.

