Labuan PN MP Suhaili declares support for Prime Minister

: Labuan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) today declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement today, Suhaili said the decision was made after taking into consideration the grievances of the people of Labuan who are burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions.

Suhaili also declared support to the Sabah Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor. “To avoid any confusion, I would like to stress that by pledging my support to the Prime Minister and Sabah Chief Minister, I am still and will remain loyal and faithful as a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). headtopics.com

“Despite the potential risk of facing disciplinary action from the party, I am willing to accept it to safeguard the wellbeing of my constituents, to ensure that they will no longer fall victim to circumstances or lack in various aspects of development due to the conflicts of political narratives,” he said.

“Therefore, I am pledging my support to the government’s policies and initiatives that prioritise the people’s welfare until the next general election,” he said, adding that his decision to support the prime minister is entirely voluntary, free from external pressure, and driven by a sincere desire to benefit the people of Labuan. headtopics.com

In the 15th General Election, Suhaili obtained 8,124 votes to wrest the Labuan parliamentary seat after defeating Datuk Bashir Alias of Barisan Nasional by a 708-vote majority. - Bernama.

