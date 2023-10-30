Labuan PN MP Suhaili declares support for PM

Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman said he would remain loyal and faithful as a member of Bersatu. (Facebook pic)

LABUAN: Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) today declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. In a statement today, Suhaili said the decision was made after taking into consideration the grievances of the people of Labuan who were burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions.

Suhaili also declared support to the Sabah chief minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor, Bernama reported. “To avoid any confusion, I would like to stress that by pledging my support to the prime minister and Sabah chief minister, I am still and will remain loyal and faithful as a member of Bersatu. headtopics.com

“Despite the potential risk of facing disciplinary action from the party, I am willing to accept it to safeguard the wellbeing of my constituents, to ensure that they will no longer fall victim to circumstances or lack in various aspects of development due to the conflicts of political narratives,” he said.

“Therefore, I am pledging my support to the government’s policies and initiatives that prioritise the people’s welfare until the next general election.” He said his decision to support the prime minister was entirely voluntary, free from external pressure, and driven by a sincere desire to benefit the people of Labuan. headtopics.com

In the 15th general election, Suhaili obtained 8,124 votes to wrest the Labuan parliamentary seat after defeating Bashir Alias of Barisan Nasional by a 708-vote majority.

