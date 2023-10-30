Labuan MP Suhaili declares support for Anwar

Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman said the decision was made after taking into consideration the grievances of his constituents who were burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions, Bernama reported.Suhaili, who is Federal Territories Bersatu chief, also declared his support for Sabah chief minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor.
“To avoid any confusion, I would like to stress that despite pledging support to the prime minister and Sabah chief minister, I am still, and will remain, a loyal and faithful member of Bersatu,” he said in a statement.
He said he was willing to face disciplinary action in the interests of the people of Labuan. He also said his decision to support Anwar was entirely voluntary and free from external pressure. Suhaili is a three-term Labuan MP having first won the parliamentary seat in the 1999 general election on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, and retaining it in the following general election in 2004.He returned to the seat in last year’s general election (GE15) and won it on a PN ticket, having left Umno for Bersatu. headtopics.com
On Oct 12, Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, also from Bersatu, declared his support for the unity government and Anwar’s leadership, giving the same reasons. Bersatu has issued a show-cause letter to him. Daily Express Malaysia
