Labuan MP’s fate to be decided soon, says Wan Saiful

Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan (left) said the party had been informed about Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s decision to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
PETALING JAYA: Bersatu will hold a meeting soon to discuss the fate of Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman, who has declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the party had been informed of the matter and would come to a decision in due course.
"We have just read the letter issued by Suhaili. So, there will be discussions within the party and among its MPs soon. "I am confident that the party will make a decision and make an announcement after the discussions are held," he told a press conference in Parliament.
Earlier, Suhaili declared his support for Anwar’s leadership after taking into account the grievances of his constituents who were burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions.
Suhaili, who is Federal Territories Bersatu chief, also declared his support for Sabah chief minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor. "To avoid any confusion, I would like to stress that despite pledging support to the prime minister and Sabah chief minister, I am still, and will remain, a loyal and faithful member of Bersatu," he said.
He also said his decision to support Anwar was entirely voluntary and free from external pressure, and that he was willing to face disciplinary action from Bersatu. Suhaili is the second MP from Bersatu to support Anwar’s administration after Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid did the same on Oct 12. Bersatu has issued Iskandar Dzulkarnain a show cause letter.