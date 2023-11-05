HEAD TOPICS

Labuan Corporation and DoE Collaborate to Raise Awareness on Environmental Issues

Labuan Corporation (LC) and the Department of Environment (DoE) have joined forces to organize an event aimed at raising awareness on environmental issues and promoting the importance of the English language in conveying these concerns. The event is part of the National Environment Day 2023 celebrations and is supported by various organizations.

The half-day event today was officiated by Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail. DoE in a statement, said the collaborative effort aimed to raise awareness on environmental issues and promote the importance of the English language in conveying these concerns. The event was part of a broader initiative to celebrate National Environment Day 2023 and was made possible through partnerships with several key organisations.

