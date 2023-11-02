Labuan Bersatu backs Suhaili’s decision

Suhaili, who is Labuan Member of Parliament, declared his support for the Prime Minister and Sabah Chief Minister on Oct 30, stemming from a desire to alleviate the burdens faced by his constituents. Suhaili said Labuan residents have been grappling with the challenges of rising living costs and persistent water and power disruptions.

Hassan said by aligning with the Prime Minister and Sabah Chief Minister, Suhaili envisions a more prosperous future for Labuan.“The decision to support the Prime Minister and Sabah Chief Minister is anticipated will yield several advantages for Labuan.

“One significant benefit is the potential for increased government assistance, both from the Federal Government and the Sabah State Government,” he said. Hassan said Labuan’s economic potential has not gone unnoticed, and the region stands to benefit from additional attention and resources to foster development.

“The need for more economic activities to stimulate employment opportunities in Labuan is a critical concern. “With Suhaili’s support for the Prime Minister and Sabah Chief Minister, Labuan is poised to receive the attention and investment necessary to bolster economic growth and job creation.

Labuan residents are hopeful that this decision will translate into tangible improvements in their quality of life and economic opportunities," Hassan said.

