HEAD TOPICS

Kumpulan UMW catat jualan 38,223 unit pada September

 / Source: UMonline

UMWT mencatatkan jualan sebanyak 9,228 unit pada September 2023, hampir kepada 9,233 unit yang didaftarkan pada September 2022.

Source

UMonline

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Malaysia Headlines

Read more:UMonline »