Kuala Lumpur City Hall to Study Traffic Congestion Solutions

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will conduct a detailed study on how to reduce traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur. Attention will be paid to traffic light coordination and parking management systems. Results will be tabled at the federal territories ministry post-cabinet meeting.





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unmarried Professionals in Kuala Lumpur Excluded from Government AssistanceThe unmarried professionals in Kuala Lumpur with a monthly income of more than RM5,000, known as the M40, are often ineligible for government assistance. However, those in the M40 group with a monthly income between RM4,851 and RM10,970 are also financially burdened, especially if they are the family's breadwinners. They have to pay for all household needs, including medical expenses for parents and siblings.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Wings The Rock Emperor - Kuala Lumpur ChapterKEMAMPUAN menghimpunkan 9,000 penonton untuk menyaksikan sebuah konsert kumpulan rock tempatan bukanlah perkara mudah, namun Wings berjaya melakukannya. Bukan kerana persembahan mereka hadir setahun sekali, tetapi itulah aura yang dimiliki oleh Awie dan anggotanya. Konsert Wings The Rock Emperor – Kuala Lumpur Chapter yang berlangsung di Stadium Malawati Disember lalu telah membuktikan segalanya.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Discover the Best Spots for Ikan Bakar in Kuala LumpurCheck out some of the best spots for ikan bakar in Kuala Lumpur, including Ikan Bakar Seri Melaka, famous for its grilled stingray paired with homemade sambal.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Chim by Chef Noom: Authentic Thai Fine Dining in Kuala LumpurChim by Chef Noom is a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur that offers authentic Thai fine dining. Managed by Chef Noom, who also runs the Michelin-starred Chim by Siam Wisdom in Bangkok, the restaurant provides a luxurious dinner experience in terms of food and surroundings.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Mentally unstable vagrants vandalise streetlightsCity Hall faces new challenges as mentally unstable vagrants damage streetlights in Likas Bay and Sembulan.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

DBKL Disappointed with Trash Left by New Year's CelebratorsThe Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) expressed disappointment as many visitors left piles of trash along the roadside after the New Year's celebration.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »