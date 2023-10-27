Kris Jenner reveals her 'life's biggest regret': Cheating on Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner has some regrets, but the biggest one is cheating on the father of her four children, Robert Kardashian.

In the opening of Thursday's (Oct 26) episode of the family's reality show, Khloe – who is navigating a tricky relationship with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson – asked her mother why she cheated on her father ("You have four kids and your whole family, this whole thing")."I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it," she said,"because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions.

"I don't know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad," she said."And I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That's like my life's biggest regret." headtopics.com

For those closely keeping up with the reality-TV clan, Jenner's infidelity admission on Thursday's episode isn't new. In 2013, on the heels of her split from Caitlyn Jenner after 22 years of marriage, the reality star said that she regretted divorcing Kardashian.

But the 11-month trial of the century strained Kardashian's relationship with his wife and resulted in death threats against their family. The lawyer also struggled with his loyalty to the Juice, as he affectionately called the athlete, and the perception of disloyalty to Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, with whom Jenner had been close friends. headtopics.com

In a confessional interview during Thursday's episode, Jenner said that she and Kardashian became"best friends" after they divorced. And they appeared to remain so until he died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

