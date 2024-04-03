Kpop Fan Page Shares Tips to Avoid Concert Ticket Scams

Concert seasons are always exciting for fans. With all that happy buzz comes the bane of concert ticket scammers. As we have seen on Twitter, issues pertaining to ticket scams have been flooding everywhere and it occurs almost every tour like the Swiftie who got scammed during Eras tour and that Afgan fan who paid RM600 only to find out it was a scam! Concert ticket scams can result in a devastating outcome, taking a toll on the fan's sanity especially when there’s travelling involved.

Therefore, a Kpop fan page on Twitter has decided to bring this issue to light considering IU (아이유) is having a concert in Kuala Lumpur soon and this is the perfect time to share such tips in the hope the methods provided will prevent falling victim to these scams. Source: TWITTER/ @IUMYdotcom They began by explaining how to spot scam patterns. The bait typically starts with a bunch of listings being posted on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Carouse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HypeMY / 🏆 10. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kpop Group TREASURE Drops Tickets & Seating Details For Upcoming KL ConcertIt’s the news Treasure Makers have been waiting for! After announcing their return to Malaysia for their ‘2024 TREASURE RELAY TOUR ’ concert, kpop boy group

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Kpop Boyband ONEUS Announce First Concert In KL; Tickets & Seating Plans RevealedTOMOON, rejoice! South Korean boy band ONEUS (원어스) is finally coming to our shores for their first performance in Malaysia! The 5-member group will be in town

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Putin's hawks say Ukraine was involved in deadly Moscow concert attackThe former TVB star has to rely on a hearing aid and wears earplugs when playing the saxophone.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

3 more suspects detained in connection with Moscow concert hall attackMOSCOW: The Moscow Basman District Court on Monday approved the detention of three more people involved in Friday’s terrorist attack at a concert hall...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Charity dinner and concert in aid of terminally ill patientsKota Kinabalu: Sabah Publishing House Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Clement Yeh received a courtesy call from a Palliative Care Association of Kota Kinabalu (PCAKK) delegation led by its President Ivy Stanislaus at his office in Kolombong.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Macron says intelligence shows Islamic State was behind Russia concert attackMOSCOW, March 25 — France today joined the United States in saying intelligence indicated Islamic State was responsible for an attack on concert hall outside Moscow that killed...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »