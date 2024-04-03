Kpop Fan Page Shares Tips to Avoid Concert Ticket Scams

Concert seasons are always exciting for fans. With all that happy buzz comes the bane of concert ticket scammers. As we have seen on Twitter, issues pertaining to ticket scams have been flooding everywhere and it occurs almost every tour like the Swiftie who got scammed during Eras tour and that Afgan fan who paid RM600 only to find out it was a scam! Concert ticket scams can result in a devastating outcome, taking a toll on the fan's sanity especially when there’s travelling involved.
Therefore, a Kpop fan page on Twitter has decided to bring this issue to light considering IU (아이유) is having a concert in Kuala Lumpur soon and this is the perfect time to share such tips in the hope the methods provided will prevent falling victim to these scams. Source: TWITTER/ @IUMYdotcom They began by explaining how to spot scam patterns. The bait typically starts with a bunch of listings being posted on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Carouse
