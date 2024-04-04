KPDN Kelantan assures sufficient fuel supply for Aidilfitri celebration

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) Kelantan assures sufficient supply of diesel and petrol during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration. The director, Azman Ismail, stated that KPDN has scheduled enforcement teams to accompany tankers from the Terengganu border and Gua Musang to ensure smooth distribution to all stations according to their respective quotas. He also mentioned the activation of Operation Rooms in each district to ensure uninterrupted supply.

There are 46 petrol stations within a 15-kilometer radius of the border, and it is KPDN's responsibility to monitor and prevent any opportunistic actions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelantan KPDN monitors sale of Israeli datesKOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will oversee the sale of dates suspected to originate from Is...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

KPDN Kelantan selamatkan lebih 2,000 kg makanan, minuman di Bazar Ramadan RahmahKOTA BHARU: Kementerian Perdagangan Dalam Negeri dan Kos Sara Hidup Kelantan menyelamatkan sejumlah 2,467.79 kilogram (kg) makanan dan minuman dari be...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Kelantan and Kedah governments announce special Aidilfitri aid for civil servantsThe Kelantan government has announced a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 for state civil servants on Grade 56 and below. The payment will be made before Tuesday and will involve a sum of RM5.3mil. Political appointees will also receive a RM250 special aid. In Kedah, the state government will make a RM500 special Aidilfitri payment to the 5,221 civil servants in the state.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

KPDN Johor: Tiada gerai jual burger, Roti John cecah RM40 di bazar RamadanJOHOR BAHRU: Kementerian Perdagangan Dalam Negeri dan Kos Sara Hidup (KPDN) Johor mendapati tiada gerai menjual burger atau Roti John pada harga antar...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

KPDN rampas aksesori telefon pelbagai jenama bernilai lebih RM47,000SEREMBAN: Kementerian Perdagangan Dalam Negeri dan Kos Sara Hidup (KPDN) Negeri Sembilan merampas aksesori telefon bimbit pelbagai jenama disyaki tiru...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

KPDN kaji akta kekang jualan dadah dalam talianKUALA LUMPUR: Kementerian Perdagangan Dalam Negeri dan Kos Sara Hidup (KPDN) akan mengkaji akta-akta sedia ada bagi mengekang aktiviti penjualan dadah...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »