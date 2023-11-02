KPDN implements three steps to monitor chicken prices

“The second step is to implement targeted mitigation according to the area as there are certain locations that have issues,” he said at the press conference after launching the special discount card for Menu Rahmah today.
As for the intervention programmes, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had ordered more Rahmah Sales and Madani Agro Sales to be held to ensure that the people have access to chicken supplies at a reasonable price.
Apart from that, he said the KPDN is also working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to identify factors if there are traders selling chicken at high prices including whether it is due to lack of supply or other factors.
“If we see that the (sales price) is too high which is unreasonable, we may be able to advise and take legal action based on existing provisions,” he said. On Oct 30, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls for chicken will be fully terminated, starting today, while subsidies and price controls for grade A, B and C eggs will remain according to the existing mechanism.
