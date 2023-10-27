Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 8 Certified Chillers For Your Halloween Enjoyment

Halloween lands on a weekday this year, which means this upcoming weekend is the single best time to enjoy the spooky vibes of the season. But if you’re like me, no one’s invited you to a Halloween party. Not to worry, that just means there’s time to stay indoors with the haunting glow of a game filling the dark corners of your lonely mind. (Um.

Read More: Signalis Is A Grimy Exercise In Survival Horror, And I Love It Signalis is the kind of game that nourishes both the gamer and artist in me. Its damaged, lo-fi, retro aesthetic entirely permeates the game down to its menus, delivering a fully integrated experience of creepy uncertainty and dread. Once you boot it up, you are in its world.

Read more:

Kotaku »

Seoul Halloween crowd crush one year on: What we knowSEOUL: On Halloween weekend last year, nearly 160 people were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in South Korea&039;s capital after the country&039;s first... Read more ⮕

Families seek accountability a year after deadly S. Korean crush159 people were killed while celebrating Halloween in Seoul’s nightlife district of Itaewon. Read more ⮕

2023's Best Horror Remake Just Landed On Xbox Game PassGame Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers can ring in Halloween with the Dead Space remake Read more ⮕

Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 27 To 29 OctoberFrom exhilarating performances to Halloween markets, there’s something for everyone this weekend in the Klang Valley. Read more ⮕

Viking musical 'Forkbeard' on a quest to capture KLPac this weekendA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

The International 2023: Clash of Titans as finals weekend nearsTHE International 2023, the most prestigious Dota 2 tournament, has almost reached its climax with its finals weekend on this upcoming Oct 27 to Oct 2... Read more ⮕