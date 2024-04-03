Kota Kinabalu City Hall mulls action plan to tackle trash pollution

An action plan is being mulled to address indiscriminate rubbish dumping including those throwing trash into rivers, seas and non-designated areas, says the Kota Kinabalu City Hall. The City Hall said the issue of trash pollution is on the rise and has to be tackled holistically with the cooperation from all parties, including the public. It said awareness programmes must also be enhanced to educate the people on indiscriminate dumping, resulting in pollution.

To address this problem, the City Hall said it would install rubbish traps in critical areas around the city. Trash washed up on the shores and close to jetties, as well as ferry terminals are mainly from water villages.It said that the change of wind direction in March could have also contributed to the amount of trash washing up in these areas. City Hall officials conducted several rounds of trash collection thereafter with over

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kota Kinabalu police adopts Kota Kinabalu High School as foster schoolKota Kinabalu: Kota Kinabalu High School has been formally designated as a foster school by Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

City Hall to step up efforts to clear Kota Kinabalu drainsCITY Hall will step up efforts to clear some drains along a back alley in the central business district of Kota Kinabalu, including those around a bin centre and beneath a pavement nearby.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

It will take a week to put out fire at Kota Kinabalu landfill, says City HallEvidence is mounting that, for many in China, the iPhone no longer holds the appeal it used to.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Cops adopt Kota Kinabalu High SchoolKota Kinabalu: Kota Kinabalu High School (KKHS) was officially made a Foster School under the Kota Kinabalu District Police (PDRM) Headquarters, here, by PDRM Chief, ACP Mohd Zaidi Bin Abdullah.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Licence of Likas funfair operator cancelled after riders injuredKOTA KINABALU, March 8 — The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has canceled the licence of a funfair operator after two people fell from a ride and suffered serious injuries at the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Pengarah Urusan Sabah Publishing House terima kunjungan hormat Persatuan Penjagaan Paliatif Kota KinabaluKota Kinabalu: Pengarah Urusan Sabah Publishing House Sdn Bhd Datuk Clement Yeh menerima kunjungan hormat delegasi Persatuan Penjagaan Paliatif Kota Kinabalu (PCAKK) diketuai Presidennya Ivy Stanislaus di pejabatnya di Kolombong di sini.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »