Korean Singer Daud Kim Plans to Build a Mosque in Incheon

KOREA SELATAN : Penyanyi dan pempengaruh Youtube , Daud Kim , yang memeluk Islam sejak lima tahun lepas meluahkan hasrat mahu membina sebuah masjid di bandar Incheon , Korea Selatan.

Menerusi hantaran tersebut, Kim menunjukkan sebidang tanah yang berjaya dibeli serta dokumen bukti pembelian untuk pembinaan masjid. Mengikut perancangan, kata Kim, dia akan membina sebuah masjid serta sebuah studio podcast Islam untuk memyebarkan dakwah kepada masyarakat Korea. “Semoga setiap saat jalan di Korea akan dipenuhi dengan alunan azan yang merdu, maka dengan itu, saya akan buat yang terbaik,” jelasnya.

