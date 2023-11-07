Korean Air Strictly Manages Cosmic Radiation Exposure for Flight Crew

Korean Air strictly manages cosmic radiation exposure for its flight crew after a ruling stated that a flight attendant's cancer death was caused by cosmic radiation exposure. Flight crews are exposed to higher levels of cosmic radiation at higher altitudes, especially on long-haul routes over the North Pole. Korean Air denies any wrongdoing and stated that they strictly manage individual data and limit radiation exposure to less than 6mSv a year.

