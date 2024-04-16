Knife attack at church service in Sydney sparks clashes between police and community members

New South Wales police walk past a damaged police car after a mob was pushed back outside the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney . — AFP pic SYDNEY , April 16 — A knife attack at a live-streamed church service in Australia wounded four people yesterday and sparked clashes between riot police and outraged members of the local community.

The incident came two days after a man with a knife killed six people at a shopping mall in the city’s east before being shot dead by police.Graphic footage of Monday’s stabbing showed the suspect emerging from the congregation, rushing the dais and slashing wildly at Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel before being subdued by churchgoers.

New South Wales acting assistant police commissioner Andrew Holland said the crowd had displayed an “emotional response to what took place in the church” — fuelled by rumours and graphic images circulating on the internet. AFP verified the video of Monday’s attack as being taken at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church, which has an online following of almost 200,000.

