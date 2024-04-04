KLIA Ekspres Launches Podcast Series for Raya Campaign

Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL), the operator of KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services, is launching a special podcast series called Ruang by KLIA Ekspres for this year's Raya campaign. The four-episode podcast series is hosted by Haidar Hasanudin and Adrea Abdullah, who were chosen for their compatibility in discussing current issues related to Ramadan and Raya.
Actor, model, and rising TV host Haidar, known for his role in the TV drama Layang-layang Perkahwinan, expressed his excitement for being selected as one of the hosts for Ruang by KLIA Ekspres podcast series
