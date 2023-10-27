KL’s artsy Urban Museum is unlike any other

The much-loved Ultraman of childhood cartoons engages in a surreal fight against pungent-smelling fruits at Ur-Mu. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)
It makes complete sense, given that the designer is none other than Tan Loke Mun, one of Malaysia’s greatest living architects to date. The artworks at Ur Mu are the personal collection of architect Tan Loke Mun, the founder of the museum and a prominent patron of local artists. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle)
The adjacent gallery called “People”, also asks visitors to rethink their ideas of what constitutes art, with a pair of mirrors to literally self-reflect on the matter. On the same floor is the “Power Play” gallery, a visual commentary of Malaysia’s ongoing political struggles. headtopics.com
Upon climbing the stairs to the third floor is the “Raksasa” or “Monster” gallery, a skeletal structure of a strange creature greeting you at the very entrance. Though Covid-19 may not be the talk of the town now, healthcare workers, who worked tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus, are clearly remembered here.
The fifth and last level of the museum houses a rooftop garden dedicated to the late Made Wijaya, a world-famous landscape designer.