KL Masters: Two national shuttlers set their sights on podium

The unseeded Aidil Sholeh, who created an upset over fourth seed from Taiwan, Huang Yu Kai, 21-15, 21-12 today, is now raring to achieve his second podium finish of the year in this tournament held at Titiwangsa Stadium, here.

“Of course (to get podium finish). I also happy to get a good result as it increases my confidence for the next game. “As for me. today’s gameplan was not too difficult and the way the opponent played was like neither here no there. I myself didn’t think too much and just went all out,” he told reporters at the mixed zone, here.

The 23-year-old will face Cho Geonyeop next after the South Korean shuttler denied an all-Malaysian affair in the third round by defeating Ong Ken Yon, 21-9, 16-21, 21-12. Last month, the world number 88 player claimed his first title of the year by triumphing over Japanese shuttler Keita Makino, 21-14, 21-6, at the Indonesia International Challenge 2023 in Surabaya.

Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Letshanaa shared her optimism following a convincing opening round victory against Egyptian Nour Ahmed Youssri, 21-7, 21-13 in just 23 minutes.However, the current world number 58 said she still needs to be more patient in finding the right time to steal points from her opponent in the next round.

“I cannot be too rush to kill the opponent as that might allow me to do unforced errors and eventually reduce my confidence,” she said. The 20-year-old player will determine a quarter final slot tomorrow against Hung Yi-Ting after the Taiwanese ousted Doha Hany from Egypt, 21-11, 21-10.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Uncovering Kuala Lumpur’s hidden historiesFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: KL Masters: Two national shuttlers set their sights on podiumKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — National men’s singles player, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin and women’s singles shuttler, K. Letshanaa, are determined not to let the opportunity of playing...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: KVC bags two golds, silver and two bronzes in chef competitionKENINGAU: Five students of Keningau Vocational College won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in culinary arts, bakery and in the Young Chef International Culinary Challenge (YCICC) Skills Competition held in Kuantan Pahang on Oct 20- 22.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Ahli akademik perlu jadi inspirasi, rujukan hadapi cabaran semasaKUALA LUMPUR: Ahli-ahli akademik perlu menjadi inspirasi dan rujukan masyarakat bagi menghadapi cabaran semasa.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Hang Yee-Eng Cheong idam kejuaraan kelimaBeregu lelaki, Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong mempunyai misi serampang dua mata menjelang Kejohanan Badminton Masters Kuala Lumpur (KL) 2023

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perhilitan sahkan kehadiran harimau belang di Pos Kuala MuJabatan Perlindungan Hidupan Liar dan Taman Negara (Perhilitan) Perak mengesahkan menerima aduan berhubung kehadiran seekor harimau belang di kawasan Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕