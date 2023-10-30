KKR to invest RM1.9bil in subsea cable firm OMS Group

OMS Group Sdn Bhd installs undersea cable for technology and telecommunications companies and has offices in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. (OMS Group pic)
PETALING JAYA: US private equity firm KKR & Co has inked an agreement to invest US$400 million (RM1.9 billion) in Malaysian subsea telecommunications cable services provider OMS Group Sdn Bhd, the companies said in a joint statement today.The deal marks KKR’s latest investment in Southeast Asia’s digital infrastructure.
KKR’s investment will be used to accelerate OMS’s growth, including expanding fleet size and capabilities and investing in cable landing stations and subsea cable routes, the statement said. OMS installs undersea cable for technology and telecommunications companies and has offices in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. headtopics.com
Its past notable projects include the Papua New Guinea National Submarine Fibre Cable Network and the South-East Japan Asia Japan Cable System 2, according to the group’s website.OMS had been weighing a listing in Kuala Lumpur as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported last year.The initial public offering (IPO), which could raise US$300 million (RM1.42 billion), would have been the biggest in Malaysia since 2020 when home improvement retailer Mr DIY Group went public, raising RM1.5 billion.
Earlier this year, Philippines-based PLDT Inc agreed to sell a portfolio of telecommunications towers to a firm backed by KKR for over 12.1 billion pesos (RM1 billion).Data centre companies including ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, backed by Temasek Holdings Pte, and China’s GDS Holdings Ltd are also reportedly seeking to raise funds by bringing in new global investors. headtopics.com