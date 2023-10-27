KKJA presents donation to members’s widow

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Jesper was with Utusan Borneo and Asia Times Pulse. John Tambanan, his father, is also a KKJA member. SPONSORED CONTENT Daily Express members: Enjoy 1 for 1 signature cocktails and more at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu: DAILY EXPRESS is partnering with Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu to offer an exclusive deal for our members. Read more Jimmy expressed the association’s condolences to the bereaved family while explaining that donations to the families of deceased members are part of membership benefits.

He said that as a non-profit organisation, KKJA relies heavily on government grants and contributions from advisors. On this note, he thanked the government and the association’s advisors for the donations that allowed the association to provide benefits and necessary assistance to its members, such as bereavement donations, medical assistance and education incentives for the children of association members, so as to alleviate the financial burden faced by association members. headtopics.com

Jimmy, who also made a personal donation, thanked Datuk Eliza Goh and Datuk Tan Tai Teck, for their donations to Jesper’s family.Present were KKJA is Secretary Teo Jinn Jiun, Welfare Officer Stephanie Lee and Committee Member Yap Siong Han.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

