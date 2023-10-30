KKD orders organisers to create ‘kill switch’ for foreign artistes concert

: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has told organisers of foreign artistes concert to create a ‘Kill Switch’ to avoid repeating the incident by The 1975 at Good Vibes Festival 2023.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the kill switch is to stop the concert by cutting the power supply so that the event could not go on. “These are the guidelines from the incident (The 1975) and we (KKD) hope that with stricter guidelines, we can ensure that performances by foreign artists can adhere to the culture in Malaysia,“ she said during the question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

She said this when answering a supplementary question by Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) who wanted to know the government’s steps in improving censorship and blacklisting of the group The 1975 who performed indecent acts against the young generation and what was the government’s action against the group after continuing to criticise Malaysia when in concerts abroad. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Teo said that the Royal Malaysia Police always assisted her ministry in checking the background of foreign artists so as to ensure that they do not promote negative elements in Malaysia. “Furthermore, in organising concerts, Puspal (Central Agency for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes) will ensure that the Puspal committee is stationed at the location (concert) together with PDRM and PBT (local authorities) to monitor the concert,“ she said.

On July 22, the media reported that The 1975’s performance at Good Vibes Festival 2023 was stopped after its vocalist Matty Healy showed various disrespectful actions in front of fans. He was accused of holding a bottle of alcohol while on stage besides making speeches insulting Malaysian laws related to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders (LGBT). - Bernama. headtopics.com

