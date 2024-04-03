KK Mart Founder Apologises to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Over 'Allah' Socks Issue

Following weeks of turmoil over the issue of the socks with the word “Allah” written on it at a branch of the chain convenience store, KK Mart, it appears that things may be reaching its peak. The founder and group executive chairman of the KK Group of Companies, Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan, has officially met with Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, to apologise for the matter.

His Highness’s team took to the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page to further detail their meeting that took place earlier today (April 3). They wrote, “The founder of KK Mart asks for the forgiveness and shared his apologies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. His Royal Highness SPB Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim agreed to accept an address with Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan, Founder and Executive Chairman of the KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd Group.” “The meeting with His Majesty lasted for 15 minutes at Istana Negara, today (April 3

