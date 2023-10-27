KJ stuns M’sians by promoting lamb products in video

Jamaluddin, a well-known actor, radio DJ, former minister, and football club director, has now embarked on a new endeavour.acting as a food delivery rider in a “kampung” environment as he begins his new side project as a promoter.He began the video by telling the person on the other end of the phone exclaiming, “Since I’m free now, I’ll gladly accept the offer. “

After donning his helmet and a red shirt with the words Pak Mat Western printed on it, he grinned at the camera and went about delivering the goods to his clients throughout the village. Following that, Khairy was seen in the video socialising with a few of the villagers and even got to grill the marinated lamb with them while cracking jokes.Despite, the video only being uploaded yesterday, Oct 25, it already had over 1.2 million views as of this post.

Surprisingly, a large number of netizens were delighted to see the former minister juggling multiple roles and jobs at the same time, pointing it to be mostly positive comments.

Read more:

theSundaily »

[Watch] Former Minister Khairy’s Acting Skills In Commercials Gain Recognition And Praise From NetizensThe video, posted on Instagram, features Khairy answering a phone call, donning the company's uniform, and skillfully selling the company's mutton to passers-by. Read more ⮕

KJ Surprises M'sians in Viral Ad for Marinated Lamb Product Where He Acts as Food Delivery RiderBy now, he needs no introduction. Khairy Jamaluddin recently shared another part of his venture on his TikTok khairykj, and the clip shows him taking on the Read more ⮕

Marriage registrations at NRD aren't religious, says dept after viral videoKUALA TERENGGANU: A 16-month-old baby girl died after allegedly being left inside a car at a public university in the Kuala Nerus district on Tuesday (Oct 24). Read more ⮕

(Video) Monkey Performs S*xual Act On British Man While He Was AsleepThere have been countless reports of sexual harassment but how would you react if you were violated by a wild animal, specifically a monkey? Unfortunately for Read more ⮕

(Video) Blogger From China Impressed By Malaysians' Mandarin Speaking SkillsMost tourists from China are always surprised to discover most Malaysians speak Mandarin. This blogger from China was no exception. Read more ⮕

(Video) Local Entrepreneur Haliza Maysuri Bought A BMW For Her Pet CatHaliza Maysuri is a local fashion designer and the founder of several Muslim clothing brands. She recently went viral for gifting her pet cat, Money, with a Read more ⮕